Man sentenced for carjacking woman at gunpoint in Philadelphia's Mantua neighborhood

A Philadelphia man was sentenced for a 2022 carjacking of a woman at gunpoint in Mantua, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Twenty-three-year-old Kavon Coleman, of Philadelphia, was sentenced to 10 years and one month in prison for carjacking, using a firearm during a crime of violence, and other related offenses, the attorney's office said.

On Feb. 17, 2022, Coleman and a male accomplice carjacked a woman at gunpoint on 3300 Fairmount Avenue at around 5 p.m. while she was sitting in her car waiting for her food. Coleman's accomplice pointed a gun at the victim, demanding the keys to the car while Coleman got into her driver's seat, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The two men then drove off in her vehicle.

One day after the carjacking, Coleman and others led police in a high-speed chase in a different carjacked vehicle and crashed into another driver. Part of the evidence collected by police was a gun without a serial number, or a ghost gun, that was discarded by Coleman, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

In December 2023, Coleman was indicted on one count of carjacking and aiding and abetting, as well as one count of using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence. Coleman plead guilty to the charges in 2024.

The case was investigated by the joint Carjacking Task Force comprised of the FBI, ATF, and the Philadelphia Police Department.