Philadelphia police looking for suspects, 1 who may be 10 years old, in robberies, carjackings

Two kids, one as young as 10 years old, wanted for series of Philadelphia carjackings, robberies

Two kids, one as young as 10 years old, wanted for series of Philadelphia carjackings, robberies

Two kids, one as young as 10 years old, wanted for series of Philadelphia carjackings, robberies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a 17-year-old and a child who may be as young as 10 years old in connection with multiple carjackings and robberies at gunpoint in the past week.

Police released multiple surveillance video clips on Monday showing the two young boys. The department said the pair may be responsible for four incidents between Aug. 16 and Aug. 22 in different parts of North Philadelphia.

Surveillance video shows two suspects in a string of carjackings at gunpoint in Philadelphia, Philadelphia police say. Philadelphia Police/CBS News Philadelphia

The first happened around 9:50 p.m. Aug. 16 on the 1000 block of West Girard Avenue. A victim was sitting outside their vehicle when the two walked up and took the vehicle.

Then around 2 a.m. on Aug. 18, the pair walked up to a parked vehicle on the 1300 block of West Cumberland Street and took it from the victim, who was sitting inside. Police said the two were first seen on surveillance cameras at Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue before they walked about nine blocks to reach this location.

Police said on Aug. 21 the boys got into a crash with the car taken from Cumberland Street. The crash occurred at Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue around 4:45 a.m. and then the two walked two blocks north to the 1300 block of West Ontario Street.

There, they again found someone sitting in a parked car. Police said the pair knocked on the window with a gun and then robbed the victim of his vehicle.

Left: More surveillance images show the two suspects. Right: a map shows where the incidents occurred around North Philadelphia. The earliest and the most recent reported incidents were both on Girard Avenue. Left: Philadelphia police / Right: CBS News Philadelphia

The most recent incident happened on the 2000 block of West Girard Avenue. Just before 6 a.m. on Aug. 22, the boys approached a 74-year-old woman who was walking to her vehicle, pushed her to the ground and took her keys and wallet.

Police described the older suspect as a 17-year-old who is about 5 feet 8 inches tall. The younger one is believed to be 10-12 years old and no more than 5 feet tall.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects should contact Philadelphia Police Central Detectives at 215-686-3047.

Tips can also be submitted to 215-686-TIPS or submitted anonymously online.