Video shows 2 teens crashing stolen Jeep in Northeast Philadelphia after armed carjacking

Two armed teenagers were arrested Monday night after stealing a car in Northeast Philadelphia and crashing it into a truck, police said.

The carjacking happened on the 2100 block of Longshore Avenue at around 10:45 p.m., according to police.

Police said the teens — an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old — were both wearing masks and were armed with a handgun and a knife when they carjacked a 2012 Jeep Cherokee with two women inside. The two teens allegedly pointed their weapons at a 32-year-old woman and a 37-year-old woman inside the vehicle before taking their keys and fleeing.

Minutes later, police said officers spotted the vehicle, and the two teens eventually crashed the Jeep into a pickup truck at the intersection of Torresdale and Adams avenues.

The two teens fled the scene on foot after the crash but were then both taken into custody by police. No one was injured in the carjacking or crash.

Farid Ramadan was behind the truck when the two teens crashed the Jeep into it, and his dash camera recorded the whole incident.

"I still couldn't believe that I survived that, to be honest with you," he said. "If I was two feet to the front, it would've been on my driver's side."

"Why kids this age are doing this kind of stuff? I have three boys and two girls. I cannot picture my kids doing that," he added.