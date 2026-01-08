Police join forces with Wawa for car theft prevention blitz in Philadelphia

Philadelphia police joined forces with Wawa for a car-theft prevention blitz Thursday morning at several stores across the city.

Philadelphia police and community advocacy and engagement workers were on an early-morning coffee-time blitz with warnings.

"We've had several incidents where people have come to Wawas or any convenience stores, and they left their cars running," Crystal Arthur said.

Leaving your car running while gassing up or getting coffee, police said, attracts car thieves.

"In other words, don't be a puffer," Deputy Commissioner Myesha Massey said. "That's the slogan, that's the slang for it."

So, Arthur said, after a quick chat with a puffer, the driver returned to shut off his idling car.

The department demonstrated useful technology to reduce the chances that your car will be stolen.

Lt. Brian Geer showed CBS News Philadelphia a lock that blocks access to a car's onboard computer. Police said thieves use the port to clone data held by the car owner's key fob.

Geer also showed a device that locks the steering wheel and buckles into the seatbelt. He said the lock also serves as a visual deterrent and that Faraday bags protect the signal transmitted by key fobs that is easily attainable by thieves.

"What they do with this, they get close to the house with the antenna," Geer said. "And if you hang your keys right inside the door, they will actually extract that signal from that device and another person with an antenna near the car will direct that signal to the car, unlock the door and start the car."

Stolen car numbers in Philadelphia have plummeted from a high of 22,000 in 2023. Last year, police said thefts and attempted thefts were at 15,000.

Police hope this type of education helps reduce the number even further.