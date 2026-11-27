Thousands of customers remain under a boil water advisory in parts of West Philadelphia on Friday after powerful storms rocked the region, the water department said.

The Philadelphia Water Department first issued the boil water advisory Thanksgiving night, and it's affecting roughly 18,000 customers.

These ZIP codes and neighborhoods are under the boil water advisory until further notice:

ZIP codes: 19151, and parts of 19131 and 19139

Neighborhoods: Wynnefield Heights, Wynnefield, Overbrook Farms, Green Hill Farms, Overbrook, Overbrook Park, Morris Park, along with parts of Carroll Park, Haddington, West Parkside and West Fairmount Park.

The water department issued the boil water advisory after a pumping station in upper West Philadelphia lost power Thursday night. The loss of power caused a loss of pressure in the system and left some customers without water or with low pressure, according to the water department

Water pressure was restored, but the water department is urging people in the affected areas to boil water before using or drinking it out of an abundance of caution.

In order to lift the boil water advisory, the water department said it needs to confirm that the water wasn't affected by the loss of pressure based on two days of sampling results.

The tests look for bacteria, viruses and parasites that could cause harm, according to the water department.

The first round of testing results from Thursday are expected Friday night, the water department said. Friday's sample is set to be announced Saturday morning.

If the results for two days show the water hasn't been affected, the advisory will be lifted, the water department said.