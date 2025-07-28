Philadelphia families find relief from back-to-school shopping stress with help from school district

Families find relief from back-to-school shopping with help from Philly school district

Kids across the Philadelphia area got a head start on going back to the classroom with the School District of Philadelphia's 5th Annual Back-to-School Celebration & Bus Tour on Monday.

Backpacks, school essentials and socks were packed on the lawn of the School of the Future in West Philadelphia.

Children and parents were able to stock up on their favorite supplies fresh for the new academic year.

According to the National Retail Federation, the average family is expected to spend more than $500 on back-to-school supplies. For mother of four, Lanaysia Joiner, the help is more than appreciated.

"It's a relief as far as like uniforms, bookbags – stuff that's really needed," Joiner said. "Some families can't afford it. I'm a single mom [of] four children, so, you know, very appreciative today."

It's a similar sentiment from mom of three, Mimi Gravley.

"It's a help, it's a help. I can focus on one less thing of bookbags because the bookbags don't last long, so it's nice to have that already," Gravley said.

The megabus will make seven stops across the city of Philadelphia through Aug. 15.