Map shows where Philadelphia parents can get free backpacks, immunizations ahead of school year

Is it too soon to talk back-to-school? Not for the School District of Philadelphia.

The district is gearing up for its annual "Ring the Bell" bus tour, designed to connect families with essential school resources ahead of the upcoming academic year.

Over the next few weeks, families can spot a colorful "Ring the Bell" school bus making stops in neighborhoods across the city. The goal: to bring support directly to where families live, work and shop. All stops run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

At each stop, parents and guardians can:

Enroll students for the school year

Sign up for the Parent Portal

Receive free backpacks and school supplies

Access free immunizations at select locations

Parents don't need to bring their student to the tour — only their student ID.

Philadelphia public schools reopen Monday, Aug. 25, 2025.

Map shows all the stops on Philly back-to-school bus tour

Check out the map above for locations where you can get a free backpack for your child, or get them their required immunizations and physicals for the upcoming school year.

Monday, July 28, 2025*

School of the Future – 4021 Parkside Ave, Phila., PA 19104

Friday, Aug. 1, 2025

Fashion District Philadelphia – 901 Market St, Phila., PA 19107

Monday, Aug. 4, 2025*

Martin Luther King High School – 6100 Stenton Ave, Phila., PA 19138

Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025*

George Washington High School Football Field – 10175 Bustleton Ave, Phila., PA 19116

Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025

Citizens Bank Park – 1 Citizens Bank Way, Phila., PA 19148

Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025

Marcus Foster Memorial Stadium (Gratz Supersite) – 1627 W. Hunting Park Ave, Phila., PA 19140

Friday, Aug. 15, 2025

Roosevelt Mall – 2329 Cottman Ave, Phila., PA 19152