Suspect tied ATM to car before driving away from North Philadelphia Chinese restaurant, police say

By Laura Fay, CBS News Philadelphia Staff, Ben Payne

CBS Philadelphia

Police say they are investigating after someone tied an ATM to a car and drove away with it in North Philadelphia Thursday.

The ATM was taken from a Chinese takeout restaurant on the 4300 block of North 8th Street in Hunting Park, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. Someone went into the restaurant, tied the ATM to the car and then drove away while someone held the door open, Small said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Laura Fay

Laura Fay is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Laura previously worked as a reporter, editor and audience director at The 74, a nonprofit news organization covering education.

