FBI releases photos of suspects wanted for armored truck robberies in Philadelphia region

New photos of suspects in armored truck robberies across Philadelphia region released

The FBI on Tuesday released photos of multiple suspects wanted for a series of armored truck robberies in the Philadelphia region this summer. The four incidents happened across the city and in Cheltenham, Montgomery County, from June 26 to Aug. 12.

In each of the alleged robberies, two to three suspects were seen armed with a handgun and AR-style rifles, according to the FBI.

The FBI says in three of the four robberies, the suspects disarmed and took the guns of the armored truck drivers.

Investigators say the alleged suspects used several different vehicles, all of which were reported stolen: a brown Nissan Altima, a silver Honda Accord, a black Nissan Maxima, a black Acura TLX and a black Dodge Durango.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.