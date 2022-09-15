City council introduces 4 bills to make Philadelphia the "place for reproductive freedom"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia is joining a number of other cities, aiming to protect abortion rights in the city. Four bills were introduced at Philadelphia City Council on Thursday to strengthen abortion rights and protect doctors and patients.

Proponents say it's necessary as federal and state lawmakers make moves to restrict women's rights.

"Make Philadelphia a place for reproductive freedom," Councilmember Helen Gym said.

The new virtual session of city council started with action to protect abortion rights in Philadelphia.

"With this, Philadelphia will enact one of the strongest privacy laws in the country," Gym said, "to protect abortion as a fundamental right."

In addition to privacy, the proposed legislation would make it harder for patients and doctors to face trouble under laws passed by other states.

"This allows individuals to make their own health care decisions in consultation with their medical provider," Lindsey Mauldin, vice president of Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania, said.

Mauldin says with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, abortion restrictions are increasing in many states.

It remains legal in Pennsylvania through 24 weeks of pregnancy, but the state's GOP-controlled legislature wants more limits.

"It's really important for cities and municipalities to stand up," Mauldin said, "and say we're going to protect our providers and we're going to protect our patients."

Philadelphia follows other cities like Pittsburgh with local legislation to support abortion rights.

Mayor Jim Kenney recently donated half a million dollars in city funds to the Abortion Liberation Fund of Pennsylvania, which provides financial assistance to people seeking abortions in the area.

"We don't believe that the city or the state ought to be paying for abortions, something that a woman is choosing," said Pro Life Union of Greater Philadelphia President Tom Stevens said.

Stevens supports abortion restrictions.

"It's a death of a child," Stevens said. "We are all for women's health care, absolutely. We support it in every way. But we believe that there's another human that is involved."

Philadelphia's proposed legislation called the Reproductive Freedom Platform could be voted on in November. It's expected to be signed by the mayor.

The city already has a resolution passed supporting abortion rights