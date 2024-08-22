Changes underway to Philadelphia's 911 system following 2023 mishap before mass shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Tomasz Rog has worked as a 911 dispatcher in Philadelphia for nearly a decade.

"We might process 200 calls in a day but that person's call might be the only call they ever make to 911," Rog said.

It's a job that takes a toll, but one the veteran dispatcher takes great pride in doing.

"Most of these people are unsung heroes. Everybody in here is a superstar," Rog said.

Rog spoke with CBS News Philadelphia after city leaders and the Philadelphia Police Department shared improvements underway to the 911 system Thursday morning.

"There has been progress. There has been change in the room," Rog said.

One recent change – is how Philadelphia police dispatchers answer calls.

"The first thing that they're asked by a dispatcher is 'What is your location?" And 'Is there a directional indicator?'" Commissioner Krista Dahl-Campbell, of the Philadelphia Police Department, said.

Another improvement is a 10% bump in pay, plus new career advancement opportunities. Both things – councilmembers, union leaders and Philadelphia police – say will help in retention, recruitment and morale.

"I encourage you to pick the phone up. Do not second guess it. We are investing in resources here," Chief Public Safety Director Adam Geer said.

It's a reminder echoed by those who quite literally answer the call.

"There is somebody listening. There is somebody who cares. No matter what's going on, if you dial 911 and want somebody, we'll answer it and we'll come and help you out," Rog said.

The investments come in part following a City Council hearing on the 911 system last fall.

It was there – that concerns were expressed over "ongoing issues" including low morale, recruitment struggles and understaffing.

Residents also shared frustrations with long wait times.

The hearing followed a dispatch mishap last July. Police say officers were given the wrong address where the first victim was killed in the Kingsessing mass shooting – nearly two days before the rampage continued.

"When the city fails to successfully respond to an emergency, neighbors lose faith in the city's ability to keep them safe," Councilmember Jamie Gauthier said.

Leaders say the changes are just a start.

"There are still more things that we need. Possibly changes to the training, which I think will elude to – will help the retention, as well," Gordon Zimmitt, the president of AFSCME Local 1637, the union that represents dispatchers, said.

Another challenge is recruiting and retention. Police said there are 300 dispatchers currently, but they're budgeted for 360.

"We've seen a little improvement. We're continuously hiring and recruiting and we're working through that process at all times here," Staff Inspector Joseph McBride with the Philadelphia Police Department said.