Philadelphia region honors those lost 23 years ago on Sept. 11: "Always remember"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Honoring those we lost 23 years ago is what dozens did Wednesday morning as they came out to the Remembrance Ceremony at the Garden of Reflection.

Eighteen people — loved ones and neighbors who lived in Bucks County — were taken that day. Nine of those people lived in Lower Makefield, where the memorial is today.

The Garden of Reflection was dedicated in 2006, and ever since, it has held a Remembrance Ceremony on Sept. 11.

"It's still a difficult time for so many. And letting go and forgetting is not really an option. For the families — they can never forget, they can never forgive, they can never let go in some measure, and it's our job to make sure that we teach our young folks and the folks that come to the United States so they know what happened," John Lewis, chair of the Board of Supervisors for Lower Makefield Township, said.

"That's the worst part. Never being able to say like a formal goodbye," Elsie Goss Caldwell said while clutching a laminated photo of her son.

Kenneth "Kenny" Caldwell was on the 100th floor of the North Tower when the plane hit. He never came home.

The Philadelphia mother said she came up to the ceremony in Bucks County to show her continued support for other families who lost loved ones. She noted being there for the first ceremony after the memorial was dedicated.

Tara Bane spoke during the ceremony.

"Today is not like any other day, and it never ever will be," she said at the podium. Behind her, an American flag at half-staff blew in the wind.

Her husband Michael Bane was 33.

"If and when we come across someone who also lost a loved one on 9/11, it is an instant bond. We don't have to say, we know," Tara Bane said.

It's an unbreakable bond for 2,996 families 23 years later.

"Joshua was only 23 years old. He had not married, he didn't have children. And I had this horrible fear that nobody would ever remember him," Judi Reiss said. Her son, Joshua Reiss, died in the North Tower.

Etched in glass, their names will live on at the Garden of Reflection.

"Always continue to keep praying for us. And pray for each other," Goss Caldwell said.

2,000 volunteers unite at the Linc to pack meals and honor 9/11 victims

Assembly lines stretched across the TORK Lounge at Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday as nearly 2,000 volunteers packed meals in honor of the victims of the 9/11 attacks. Partnering with AmeriCorps, the Philadelphia Eagles and the group 9/11 Day, the volunteers scooped, sealed and counted bags of nonperishable food to be donated to families served through Philabundance.

Kevin McClain, one of the many volunteers, took on the role of quality control, meticulously counting each bag.

"This is kind of quality control, processing ... and counting. Can't lose count!" McClain said.

The act of packing more than 650,000 meals was part of a greater effort to continue the spirit of volunteerism and unity that followed the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. It's why Emily Schenkel, from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, came back for a third year to lead a moment of silence for the victims. Schenkel's aunt, Lorraine, was a flight attendant on Flight 93, one of the four planes hijacked.

"I always try to focus on the heroes of that day and how many people were willing to sacrifice themselves for love," Schenkel said.

After Schenkel's tribute, several Eagles players, including third-string quarterback Tanner McKee, joined the volunteer efforts.

"I think it's really cool to be able to turn something that was so tragic and hit our country so hard and turn it into something positive and unifying the country," McKee said.

The event organizers announced that 42.5 tons of jambalaya ingredients were packed. Kristine DelMonte, chief development officer with Philabundance, said events like this are critical to the success of the organization.

"This is gonna be one of our biggest donations of the year," DelMonte said. "They're donating over 650,000 meals."

The volunteers showed that even in the face of loss, there is always room to serve and remember by coming together.

"I love the energy and the enthusiasm and everybody working together for the common goal," McClain said.

Delaware County communities hold their own Sept. 11 remembrances

There was a somber mood at the Clifton Heights Fire Company as dozens of bicyclists gathered on the 23rd anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, a day that changed this country forever. Dan Muller remembers it like it was yesterday.

"It hit kind of close because growing up in New Jersey, New York was kind of close," said Muller. "I actually have a good friend whose husband died in the tower, was a firefighter."

The ceremony began at 8:46 a.m. to mark the exact time the first plane hit the first tower.

"People are still hurting from it. Their friends and family, they're still feeling the pain even though it was 20+ years ago," said Rich Micun, organizer of the Delco 9/11 Memorial Bike Ride.

The ride ended at Rose Tree County Park, where a second ceremony was held. The ceremony included a bagpipe salute along with a wreath presentation.

"In the midst of the tragedy and immediately thereafter, everyone came together for a moment in time," said Col. Arthur Jenkins, director of Delaware County's Military and Veterans Affairs. "We have to ask ourselves, does it take a tragedy of that magnitude to bring us together, or can we figure it out for ourselves?"