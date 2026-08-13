NBA releases Philadelphia 76ers' regular season schedule. Here's what to know.

The Philadelphia 76ers will have no shortage of national attention this season, largely because of the arrival of one of the greatest players in NBA history.

The NBA released the 2026-27 regular season schedule Thursday afternoon, and the Sixers are set to play 34 nationally televised games.

The Sixers being featured as one of the teams to watch this season is largely because of LeBron James' arrival. Last season, Philly had only 14 nationally televised games, according to CBS Sports, a stark contrast to this year's schedule.

On Tuesday, the league announced the Sixers will help jump-start the regular season when they play the defending champion New York Knicks Oct. 20 at Madison Square Garden at 7 p.m. They'll also head to Los Angeles to play James' former team, the Lakers, on Christmas Day.

The NBA today released its complete game schedule for the 2026-27 regular season.



▪️Schedule by team: https://t.co/e9poGkGIFo



▪️Schedule by date: https://t.co/BtSJKh3SPH



▪️Team schedule calendar: https://t.co/5qF2GAsBog



▪️Press release: https://t.co/SVSbTWHHhH



Fans can… pic.twitter.com/v5hdNYTTXI — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) August 13, 2026

The Sixers enter the season with a star-studded roster after a dramatic offseason shakeup.

Mike Gansey took over as the Sixers' president of basketball operations in June after the Sixers were swept by the Knicks in the second round of the playoffs.

Gansey wasted little time making his mark by acquiring 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics. Gansey also helped bolster the roster through free agency and in the draft.