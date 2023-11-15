Video doesn't show vehicle injuring Philadelphia 76ers' Oubre Jr. in hit-and-run; police still investigating

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police say they still have no videos or images of the hit-and-run that 76ers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. told police happened at the intersection at Spruce and Hicks Streets.

Police have viewed video from the period of time in question, when the Sixers wing said he was hit by a silver-colored car at 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, and said it doesn't show the hit and run.

CBS Philadelphia also viewed the same video and did not see the collision.

Police have said there were no witnesses to the incident.

Sources with the 76ers organization said given Oubre's short time living in Center City, he wasn't exactly sure of the location of the crash when talking with detectives at Jefferson Hospital, and that he was also disoriented.

CBS Philadelphia has learned that Oubre initially went home after the collision, and sources said he only went to nearby Jefferson Hospital after having trouble breathing.

The impact left Oubre with a fractured rib and other injuries.

In a statement, a 76ers spokesperson said the team "appreciates the efforts of local police for investigating the situation and the support Oubre Jr. has received from the Philadelphia community."

Police said the investigation remains open.

Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-TIPS.