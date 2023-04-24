Viewer's guide: 2023 Democratic Mayoral Forum hosted by PABJ and Every Voice, Every Vote Project

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Here is everything you need to know as you watch CBS News Philadelphia's coverage of the 2023 Democratic Mayoral Forum hosted by the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists and the Every Voice, Every Vote Project.

RELATED: All the info you need to vote ahead of May 16 primary

The candidates: Six of the Democrats vying to win the nomination for mayor hit the stage at the Museum of the American Revolution this past Thursday, April 20 (listed in alphabetical order).

The forum will air on CBS Philadelphia and our streaming channel on Monday, April 24 at 7 p.m. (and then will be available on-demand on our website).

The Format: As moderator Ernest Owens said up front, "This is not a debate, this is a forum." Each panelist got the opportunity to ask a question, at first directed to two panelists but then opened up to the entire group for a conversation.

The panelists: The forum was led by Ernest Owens, president of the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists, executive producer and host of podcast "Ernestly Speaking!" and the author of the book "The Case for Cancel Culture."

He was joined by CBS News Philadelphia's Ukee Washington along with:

Producer, journalist and editor Jamyra Perry. The born-and-raised Philadelphian is currently News/Program Director for WURD Radio, the only Black talk radio station in Pennsylvania.

Archbishop Mary Floyd Palmer, also affectionately known as Bishop Mary, presently holds several positions with the United Nations as a certified International Chaplain, and hosts a show on WWDB-AM every Monday from 8-9 a.m.

Jemille Q. Duncan is a citizen columnist and writes for media outlets like the Philadelphia Inquirer, City & State PA, the Philadelphia Citizen, Pasquines, the Philadelphia Weekly, The Bullhorn, and The Teen Magazine.