By naming its game world "Philabieldia," did a Japanese video game developer just give a shoutout to the real-life city of Philadelphia? That's how some local gamers are interpreting a recent trailer.

Nintendo held a Nintendo Direct event on Thursday, announcing several new games coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 console from partner developers. And one game by Square Enix, "The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales," is getting some attention from Philadelphians.

"This is Philabieldia, a continent overrun by beast tribes," a narrator says in a trailer for the game, as the name "Philabieldia" appears on the screen.

Social media posters screenshotted away, noticing the closeness to the City of Brotherly Love immediately.

"It's always sunny in Philabieldia," said many an X user. Others opted for the retro reference, "in West Philabieldia, born and raised."

"Still in disbelief over the mystical Square-Enix world being named Philabieldia. Can't wait for DLC in Clenver, Bolorado," the streamer Coney posted.

"It's an hour away from New Jebdey," remarked another user.

A screenshot of the upcoming video game "The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales," scheduled to release for the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026. Square Enix North America

To be sure, beasts do roam here, and they are ready to defend their Super Bowl title. But the world of Philabieldia seems rather medieval, lacking skyscrapers or any massive arena where Philabieldians and New Jebdeyans alike could gather and watch some Eagles stomp other beasts like Bears and Lions.

If you are craving a video game set in the actual Philadelphia, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 features a LOVE Park level (as it was before the park's 2016 redesign). The first-person shooter "Homefront: The Revolution" is set in a Philadelphia that is occupied by the North Korean army, and you play as a rebel protagonist trying to start a revolution and take the city back.

"The Adventures of Elliot" is a role-playing game featuring a graphical style similar to other Square Enix hits, "Octopath Traveler" and "Bravely Default."

A demo of the game is already available for download on the Nintendo eShop, with a full release set for 2026.