Philadelphia-area Super Bowl parties sell out fast as fans prepare for Eagles-Chiefs showdown

If you didn't score a ticket to see the Philadelphia Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl in New Orleans, there's still time to grab a spot at a local watch party, but you'll need to act fast. Bars and restaurants across Philadelphia are quickly selling out for Sunday's showdown.

At La Chinesca on Spring Garden Street, $120 gets fans access to a cozy den with a massive projector screen for game viewing. Upstairs there's an open bar stocked with specialty tequilas along with a game-day buffet featuring egg rolls, dumplings and tacos.

"We have queso birria, carnitas, chicken tacos. It's a good mix," said La Chinesca chef Patrick Limanni.

Housed in a former gas station, the restaurant keeps its vintage aesthetic while blending Chinese and Mexican influences.

"It's a cool environment," Limanni said.

For those who want to be closer to the action, McGillin's Old Ale House in Center City, Philadelphia's oldest tavern, puts fans steps from Broad Street.

"You could not be any closer," McGillin's manager Nathan Hicks said.

The bar is serving up green beer on tap and a special Saquon Barkley Smash Burger, but don't count on finding a seat, McGillin's is completely sold out.

"We sold 200 tickets at $175 each," Hicks said. "The tickets went on sale at 11 a.m. last Thursday, and we sold out by 11:15."

The high demand, he said, reflects the passion of Eagles fans.

"Just goes to show people's enthusiasm for the Eagles and for this bar, which we are very grateful for," Hicks said.

Over in Manayunk, The Rook is also at capacity, with every table reserved for Sunday night.

"We have a lot of loyal customers who come and want to watch the game with us," manager Danielle Salley said.

But for fans who don't mind standing or dancing, there's still space. The Rook's managers say they'll have the Eagles' unofficial theme song, "Blow the Whistle" by Too Short, on repeat.

"Everyone's like, 'Play the song!'" Salley said. "Now we have something to play that gets everyone hyped when it comes on."

For one of the city's largest watch parties, the Pennsylvania Convention Center will host Verizon's Fan Fest, where more than 3,000 Eagles fans are invited to tailgate and cheer on the Birds alongside former players and team mascot Swoop.