Delaware County, Main Line restaurants cash in as PGA Championship brings economic boom

The PGA Championship isn't just drawing crowds to the course, it's bringing a surge of business to communities across Delaware County.

Restaurants, bars, and local shops along the Main Line say they've seen a noticeable increase in customers this week as golf fans from around the world flock to the area for the tournament.

At Teca Newtown Square, staff said business on Friday night was roughly double what they would normally expect.

"We probably had about 100 more covers than we would normally see," restaurant manager Joe Spaventa said.

Lead host Emer O'Neill said the influx of visitors has created a lively atmosphere throughout the restaurant.

"It's been so much fun," O'Neill said. "Their energy has been really great. The bar's been packed all the time."

Golf fans dining at the bar while watching the PGA Championship said they were excited to see Delaware County become a focal point in the golf world this weekend.

"Being in Newtown Square having the PGA right in your backyard, you're having so many people come in from all throughout the world," said Dan Burns of Newtown Square. "Even just today, we met people from New Zealand and people from all across the United States."

Similar scenes played out at 118 North in Wayne, where patrons gathered for live music, drinks and tournament coverage.

Bartender Dan Garver estimated the venue's happy hour crowds were up about 20% during the championship.

"We have these golf molds, so when you have an old fashioned, it looks like there's a little golf ball ice in there," Garver said. "We also have golf tees and little rags and stuff like that — just trying to say thanks for coming out."

Local retailers are also looking to capitalize on golf fever.

At Main Point Books in Wayne, golf-themed books were prominently displayed in hopes of attracting casual fans and tournament visitors.

General manager Ben Tanteo said the bookstore hosted events in recent days with golf writers, including author Alan Shipnuck, who wrote a book about Rory McIlroy, and local author Tom Coyne, whose latest book focuses on buying a golf course.

Tanteo said customer traffic at the bookstore has increased about 10% this week.

"We're looking forward to it getting busier with the good weather," Tanteo said. "And we're on a strip of restaurants and bars, so the fans need somewhere to go before and after the golf."

Across the Main Line, businesses say the PGA Championship is delivering more than excitement for golf fans, it's providing a significant economic boost for the region.