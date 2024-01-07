Pet Project: New Year's resolutions ideas from your pets
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If pets could help their owners set their New Year's resolution, what would dogs and cats suggest? Carol Erickson, PSPCA advocate, shares some ideas in this week's Pet Project.
- Longer, more frequent walks
- More playtime
- Longer sniff time
- More time engaging with their humans
- A consistent schedule
- Less alone time, more social contact and bathroom breaks
- Regular check-ups with the vet
- Warm spaces in the winter, cool and shade in the summer
- Appropriate levels of exercise, depending on their need
Pets also want their humans to be more cooperative and less authoritative with them, Erickson said. If you don't have a pet, there are still things you can do to help animals, such as donating to a shelter, reporting problems you see, learning about pets and fostering an animal.
