Pet Project: New Year's resolutions ideas from your pets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If pets could help their owners set their New Year's resolution, what would dogs and cats suggest? Carol Erickson, PSPCA advocate, shares some ideas in this week's Pet Project. 

  • Longer, more frequent walks
  • More playtime
  • Longer sniff time
  • More time engaging with their humans
  • A consistent schedule
  • Less alone time, more social contact and bathroom breaks
  • Regular check-ups with the vet
  • Warm spaces in the winter, cool and shade in the summer
  • Appropriate levels of exercise, depending on their need

Pets also want their humans to be more cooperative and less authoritative with them, Erickson said. If you don't have a pet, there are still things you can do to help animals, such as donating to a shelter, reporting problems you see, learning about pets and fostering an animal.

