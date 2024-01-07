Pet Project: New Year's resolutions ideas from your pets

Pet Project: Making your pets part of your new year's resolutions

Pet Project: Making your pets part of your new year's resolutions

Pet Project: Making your pets part of your new year's resolutions

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If pets could help their owners set their New Year's resolution, what would dogs and cats suggest? Carol Erickson, PSPCA advocate, shares some ideas in this week's Pet Project.

Longer, more frequent walks

More playtime

Longer sniff time

More time engaging with their humans

A consistent schedule

Less alone time, more social contact and bathroom breaks

Regular check-ups with the vet

Warm spaces in the winter, cool and shade in the summer

Appropriate levels of exercise, depending on their need

Pets also want their humans to be more cooperative and less authoritative with them, Erickson said. If you don't have a pet, there are still things you can do to help animals, such as donating to a shelter, reporting problems you see, learning about pets and fostering an animal.

You can watch the full interview with Erickson in the video player above

More from Pet Project: Humans can read dogs' facial expressions, study suggests