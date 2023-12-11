Watch CBS News
Local News

Pet Project: Humans can read dogs' facial expressions, study suggests

By Laura Fay

/ CBS Philadelphia

Pet Project: Can you actually read your dog's facial expression?
Pet Project: Can you actually read your dog's facial expression? 04:44

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Can you read what's written on your dog's face? 

In this week's Pet Project, Pennsylvania SPCA advocate Carol Erickson explains new research out of George Washington University suggesting that, yes, owners can read their dogs' faces, especially dogs whose faces are a single color. 

It might be harder to discern what a dog with a multi-colored face is thinking, researchers found. 

Humans were most likely to correctly read the faces of dogs between 2 and 7 years old, according to the study. Senior dogs were less expressive, researchers found, perhaps because their owners already know them well. 

"This study is important because it shows that people are in the house with animals, you're seeing animals on the street, and if you can learn to read their faces as they've learned to read ours, it really helps that human-animal bond," Erickson said.

Erickson shares more about the findings in the video above.

Laura Fay

Laura Fay is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Laura previously worked as a reporter, editor and audience director at The 74, a nonprofit news organization covering education.

First published on December 11, 2023 / 1:30 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.