Pet Project: How to spot and treat anxiety in your dog

By CBS3 Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Doesn't it seem like people are always talking about their own anxiety, that they're feeling anxious in certain situations? That may well be true, but it is also true for dogs and they may show it in ways you may never expect.

There are a couple of kinds of anxiety our dogs may experience. One is generalized anxiety and the other one is situational anxiety.

So what does dog anxiety even look like? Some examples are:

  • hyper-vigilant
  • easily startled
  • restless
  • trembling
  • just can't relax.
  • attention-seeking
  • cowering 
  • getting low 

To help manage the anxiety triggers you've got to work with your vet and intervene again to make your dog's life feels safer.

First published on January 8, 2023 / 9:30 AM

