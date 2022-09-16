People who are in good shape tend to have healthier dogs, research finds

People in good shape tend to have healthier dogs, according to international study

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- People who are in good shape tend to have healthier dogs, according to new research released Friday. This new international study covers more than 3,000 dog owners from five counties, including the United States.

Eleven-month-old Cooper loves working out with his owner, Connor Shaughnessy.

"When we go for runs, he's running at my side, and we just go until we're both tired," Connor said.

New research says energetic dog owners tend to have more active dogs.

"We're hoping that the results from this study encourage pet owners and veterinarians to promote both exercise and dietary habits. And it's been shown in humans as well that both together in combination, exercise and dietary habits, are more successful in terms of weight loss than either one on its own," researcher Sydney Banton said.

It used to be dogs looked like their owners, sometimes. Now pets can reflect fitness levels too, according to the study.

"I find that true probably," dog walker Melissa McHenry said.

Melissa McHenry, a dog walking in Roxborough, says she sees how pets and people can help keep each other healthy.

And she's seen them in all shapes and sizes.

"I do work for the Philadelphia Barking Authority," Melissa said.

Veterinarians hope the new research inspires owners to get more active with their pets because a growing number are unhealthy because of their weight.

The Association for Pet Obesity Prevention estimates more than 100 million dogs and cats in the U.S. are overweight.

"Obesity in our companion animals in the long term can lead to several detrimental health impacts, such as cardiac disease, diabetes, and mobility issues," Banton said.

Connor says he tries to keep Cooper at a health weight with diet and exercise.

"You want to make sure they live a nice long healthy life, you don't want any vet bills, and you want your dog to be happy," Connor said.

Another interesting finding from this new study, researchers say owners who "over humanize" their dog by sharing a bed or giving them regular food instead of dog food, are more likely to have an obese dog.