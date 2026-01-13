Dog's cancer fight highlights the rising cost of veterinary care

Lilo, a German Shepherd-Siberian Husky mix, was just 4 years old when she was diagnosed with cancer.

After months of chemotherapy and a leg amputation, her family finally received the news they had been hoping for: Lilo was cancer-free. But her journey also revealed a harsh reality many pet owners face: lifesaving veterinary care can come with overwhelming costs. Unlike human health care, most veterinary care is paid out of pocket.

Lilo's owner, Karen Urbischi, says she never imagined being in this position. Lilo had been young and healthy, and Urbischi had lowered her pet insurance coverage years earlier, a decision she says she never thought she would regret.

"I wouldn't forgive myself if I didn't at least try," Urbischi said.

Lilo was treated for a rare and aggressive cancer at Metropolitan Veterinary Associates, where specialists recommended aggressive treatment to give her the best chance at comfort and survival. Over time, veterinary bills added up quickly, totaling tens of thousands of dollars.

Experts say advanced veterinary medicine today often mirrors human health care, including specialized surgeries, oncology treatment, and prescription medications, all of which can require high out-of-pocket costs. According to the American Veterinary Medical Foundation, only 4% of pets are insured, even though it's estimated there are more than 160 million pets nationwide.

To help manage expenses, Urbischi turned to her community, organizing fundraisers and receiving support from strangers who were moved by Lilo's story.

While Lilo successfully completed cancer treatment, she later passed away from an infection at her incision site.

Urbischi says sharing Lilo's journey is about helping other families prepare.

Experts recommend pet owners consider purchasing insurance early, when their animals are young and healthy, and ensure policies cover prescription medications, specialty care and emergency treatment before a medical crisis occurs.

Urbischi says she hopes Lilo's story encourages others to ask questions, plan ahead and understand the financial realities that can come with caring for a beloved pet.