Picture-perfect summer weather arrives in Philadelphia area this weekend. Here's the forecast.

It's been about two months since Philadelphia has enjoyed four straight days with near-average temperatures and no rain. Since late May, we've dealt with rounds of thunderstorms, a historic early July heat wave, and plenty of humidity.

That's what makes this stretch from Friday through Sunday such a treat—it's about as close to perfect as late July gets.

CBS News Philadelphia

Looking ahead to the weekend

The best part? This beautiful stretch of weather isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Friday through Sunday will feature abundant sunshine, comfortable humidity and seasonable summer warmth across the Philadelphia region and the Jersey Shore.

High temperatures will generally stay in the low to mid-80s inland, while ocean breezes keep shore communities a bit cooler.

Whether you're heading to the beach, enjoying a barbecue, taking in a festival, or spending time outdoors with family, the weather will be about as good as it gets for late July.

Beachgoers can expect excellent conditions with plenty of sunshine, although the UV index will remain high, so sunscreen and hydration are important.

Fire up the grill or even a campout with the kids. Enjoy!

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big weather changes

Our next weather maker doesn't arrive until early next week.

Humidity will begin creeping back Monday, with the chance for a few scattered showers developing later in the day. Better chances for thunderstorms and a return to more typical muggy summer weather are expected by Tuesday into Wednesday.

Until then, enjoy one of the nicest stretches of summer weather we've seen in weeks.

CBS News Philadelphia

On the flip side, the drought monitor was released on Thursday and compared to just 1 month ago, conditions have improved.

Philadelphia is down to a Level 1, abnormally dry. In July we've had over 6" of rain (officially), making it the first month since last July that we've had an above normal rainfall month. We can enjoy this gorgeous stretch guilt free.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: Sun and clouds. High 85, low 65.

Saturday: Sunny. High 86, low 65.



Sunday: Sunny. High 87, low 65.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 88, low 68.

Tuesday: A shower/storm. High 87, low 73.

Wednesday: A few storms. High 85, low 71.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 87, low 68.

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