Young New Jersey author discovers superpowers with fantasy novel "Perception"

UPPER DEERFIELD TWP, N.J. (CBS) — A young author in Cumberland County, New Jersey, discovered her superpowers through writing.

Being a young person in junior high school comes with its challenges, but when you are different than the other kids, it's even harder. For Faith Johnson, the Woodruff School was a place where she discovered her abilities were endless.

Faith remembers her middle school days like they were yesterday.

Upper Deerfield Township Schools Superintendent Dr. Peter Koza says Johnson was special.

"I've learned a lot from her," Koza said. "Her resilience, her passion and her drive to succeed."

Johnson, now 18 years old, is also a published author of the novel "Perception."

"It's a fantasy romance novel about a girl who discovers that she has magical powers," Johnson said.

The main character is a girl named Amanda whose boyfriend leaves her at the high school dance. She eventually falls for a guy named Rodrigo, who has epilepsy.

"They both have aspects of me in their personality," Johnson said. "Like the deep stuff, with holding everything inside and being an overachiever and not feeling adequate enough."

Johnson was born with cerebral palsy and has been confined to a wheelchair her entire life, wishing she could play sports like her twin sister, Hope.

"She did gymnastics when I was younger," Johnson said, "and sometimes my mom would drag me there."

Faith's mother, Christy Johnson, never wanted her daughter to feel different.

"We always treated her like everyone else," Christy Johnson said. "I always worried about socially; how was she going to interact with other kids?"

Also worried was Faith Johnson's school aid for 13 years, Elizabeth Hussla.

"You are better than what somebody tells you you are," Hussla would say to Johnson.

Hussla and Johnson are more like family. From their movie dates to her graduation and now to being a published author on Amazon, Hussla has always been there.

"I knew she had a gift. She's always had a gift for writing," Hussla said. "I know she enjoyed writing. I know she enjoyed reading."

Learning to live with her disability is Johnson's superpower.

"I don't give up," Johnson said. "People with disabilities can do things that are extraordinary."

And now she's added another title to her name: motivational speaker.

Johnson's happiness is found inside her community. For now, she uses her superpowers to inspire others to believe that they, too, have superpowers.

When in doubt, here's a passage from Johnson's novel, "Trust the process. Accept the fact that there will be failures, and try again."