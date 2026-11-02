Where can you vote in Pennsylvania? How to find your polling place for the 2026 midterm elections

Polls will open Tuesday in Pennsylvania for the 2026 midterm elections, and it'll soon be time to head to your polling place — if you want to vote in person.

There are thousands of polling places across the commonwealth, but only one is yours. Read on for help finding where you can go to vote in Pennsylvania.

How to find your polling place for the 2026 midterms in Pennsylvania

If you're a registered voter, the Pennsylvania Department of State will have your registration and assigned polling location on file.

Or you can use this tool online at PAVoterServices.PA.gov and look up the address where you're registered. The tool will tell you the name and address of the location where you can vote on Election Day.

If applicable, take special note of the "ward" and "division" listed in these search results. You'll want to remember these, as your voting location may serve multiple wards and divisions.

When you arrive at the polling place, you'll need to report to the poll workers handling your specific ward and division. They'll have the poll book with your name in it and can guide you through the voting process and help you cast your ballot.

If you're voting at a polling location for the first time, you must bring a valid form of ID, such as a driver's license.

Where can you drop off mail-in ballots for the 2026 midterms in Pennsylvania?

If you're planning to vote with a mail-in ballot, don't drop it off at your polling place in Pennsylvania. The poll workers there will not be able to accept that ballot. You can, however, surrender your mail-in ballot, sign a declaration and vote in person if you choose.

You can drop off your mail-in ballot at your county elections office or a secure drop box designated by your county elections officials by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

A county-by-county list of ballot drop box and return locations is available here on the Pennsylvania Department of State's website.

Remember, only you can return your ballot. Voters with a disability can designate someone in writing to deliver their ballot on their behalf.

Can you vote anywhere in your county?

In Pennsylvania, you can't just vote anywhere in your county. You need to go to the listed polling place in order to cast your ballot.

Polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Voters who are in line by 8 p.m. are legally entitled to cast their ballot.

Can you register to vote at the same place where you submit your ballot?

You cannot register to vote at a polling place in Pennsylvania.

The Commonwealth is not one of the states that lets you register to vote on Election Day, either.

The deadline to register for the 2026 midterm election was Oct. 19, 2026, and any applications sent after that date won't be processed until after this election.

If you weren't previously registered, you will not be eligible to vote in the 2026 midterm election.