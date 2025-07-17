Tuition increase approved for Pennsylvania state universities after 7-year freeze

For the first time in seven years, the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education's board of governors voted to raise tuition, saying the increase could be rolled back if funding is increased.

The increase means in-state undergraduate students at universities like Slippery Rock, IUP, WCU or Kutztown would pay an extra $139 per semester, bringing tuition to just under $8,000 a year.

The board said setting tuition now with the option to revisit gives clarity to students for the upcoming semester and flexibility to lawmakers during budget negotiations. To maintain flat tuition, the board is asking the state for a 6.5% increase in funding.

"Every dollar counts for our students. If the state provides the funding we've requested, PASSHE can roll back tuition to help students with other essential expenses," PASSHE board of governors chair Dr. Cynthia Shapira said in a news release.

"We hope this action gives those involved in state budget negotiations the time and flexibility they need to secure as much as possible for our students while allowing students and our universities to prepare for the fall semester."

PASSHE hasn't approved an increase in tuition since 2018. The board said if tuition had kept pace with inflation, students would be paying nearly 28% more. Last year, more than 80,000 students were enrolled at state universities.

The board was required to set tuition this week. While the deadline for the budget was June 30, Pennsylvania's politically divided Legislature is still negotiating.