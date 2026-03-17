Road closures go into effect for funeral services of Pennsylvania State Police Cpl. Timothy O'Connor Jr.

Funeral services will begin Tuesday for Pennsylvania State Police Cpl. Timothy O'Connor, who died in the line of duty after being shot during a traffic stop in Chester County earlier this month.

A public viewing is scheduled for March 17 at St. Joseph's Parish at 338 Manor Avenue in Downingtown, Pennsylvania, from 4:30-8:30 p.m.

The following road closures will go into effect at 2 p.m. in Downingtown to accommodate the procession:

North Church St. at West Biddle St., West Chester Borough

Manor Ave., in the area of St. Joseph Parish, Downingtown Borough

State Police said North Church Street, located in front of the DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith, & Boyd Funeral Home, will also be closed for two hours before the escort procession.

Then on Wednesday, March 18, the following roads will be closed for Cpl. O'Connor's funeral procession:

Manor Ave. (SR 322) between Rock Raymond Rd. & East Pennsylvania Ave., 6 a.m. until approximately 3 p.m.

All ramps from SR 30 bypass to Manor Ave. (SR 322) starting at approximately 11 a.m.

Manor Rd. (SR 82) between Horseshoe Pike & Culbertson Run Rd. starting at approximately 1 p.m.

Rolling closures of Horseshoe Pike (SR 322) between Lancaster Ave. and Manor Rd. (SR 82) beginning at approximately 1 p.m.

Wednesday's funeral, which is closed to the public, will begin at 11 a.m. A livestream of the funeral service will be provided by the state.

Pennsylvania State Police Cpl. Timothy O'Connor Jr. Pennsylvania State Police

O'Connor, 40, died on Sunday, March 8 after he pulled over an erratic driver in West Caln Township. Pennsylvania State Police officials said O'Connor was shot by the driver as he approached the car.

The gunman, identified as 32-year-old Jesse Nathan Elks, of Honey Brook, then got out of the vehicle and fatally shot himself with a semi-automatic pistol, police said.

"We have lost a dear member of our family, a hero and member of the Pennsylvania State Police," said Lt. Col. George Bivens, Acting Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. "Our hearts remain with Corporal O'Connor's wife, daughter, and family. We ask for everyone's continued prayers to help them during this devastating time."

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro ordered flags lowered to half-staff across the Commonwealth until O'Connor's funeral on March 18.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call or text the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988. CBS News Philadelphia also has a list of mental health resources.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.