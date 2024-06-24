Watch CBS News
Pennsylvania State Police unveil info card for people with Autism to help communication barriers

By Phoenix Berman

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania State Police have a new tool for people with Autism. They unveiled informational cards on Monday to better help communication with officers. 

Police want people with Autism to carry the cards and show them to officers so that they can respond appropriately. The goal is to prevent any communication barriers during an emergency. 

The informational cards were created after Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and state police Colonel Christopher Paris met with Autism advocates.

"When an officer is made aware a person has autism, they can respond accordingly, resulting in a safer interaction for everyone involved," Paris said in a statement.

The cards direct officers to be patient, use a calm and direct voice and keep their questions and commands simple.

The informational cards can be carried physically or saved digitally on a phone. 

You can print out the cards on the Pennsylvania State Police website

First published on June 24, 2024 / 1:02 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

