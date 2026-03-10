Funeral for Pennsylvania State Police Cpl. Timothy O'Connor set for next week

Pennsylvania State Police Cpl. Timothy O'Connor will be laid to rest next week, officials say.

O'Connor was shot and killed during a traffic stop in West Caln Township, Chester County, Sunday night.

A viewing for O'Connor is scheduled for March 17 from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 338 Manor Road in Downingtown, according to Parkesburg police.

The funeral is set for March 18 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's.

O'Connor is survived by his wife, Casey, and his 6-year-old daughter, as well as his extended family.

Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said O'Connor was responding to a call for an erratic driver at around 8:15 p.m. Sunday. About 10 minutes later, Bivens said, O'Connor pulled the driver over near Compass and Michael roads in West Caln Township.

As O'Connor approached the driver's side of the car, the man inside fatally shot him, Bivens said.

The suspected gunman died by suicide shortly after shooting O'Connor, according to police.

Colleagues remembered O'Connor, who enlisted in the state police in 2010, as a hero. He was involved with the PSP-Camp Cadet program, a summer camp for children, according to Parkesburg police.

"He died protecting others, and that is a noble calling," Gov. Josh Shapiro said. "That is something we're profoundly grateful for."

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call or text the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988. CBS News Philadelphia also has a list of mental health resources.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.