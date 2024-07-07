Pennsylvania State Capitol evacuated after bomb threat Saturday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg was evacuated over the weekend due to a bomb threat, a state spokesperson confirmed Saturday.

According to Eric Veronikis with the PA Department of General Services, police evacuated the Pennsylvania Capitol Complex and Judicial Center on July 6 after a bomb threat was emailed to all members of the House of Representatives and Senate.

"The Capitol Police immediately worked with House and Senate security, as well as the Office of the PA Courts, to issue an immediate evacuation notice to those in the buildings," Veronikis said in a statement.

Capitol Police didn't find any explosives following a K9 search of the complex, the statement said. As of Saturday night, Capitol Police and the FBI were "still actively conducting a comprehensive search and investigation in coordination with the Pennsylvania State Police, House and Senate security, and the Dauphin County Sheriff's office to ensure the safety of the area."

Democratic Rep. Ryan Bizzarro, who represents part of Erie County in Pennsylvania's Third District, reposted a screenshot of the email reportedly sent to hundreds of lawmakers on social media Saturday. "I'm tired of the foolery and unhinged behavior. Let's hope they find this menace," Bizzarro wrote in his post.

The email, titled "My manifesto," alleged "highly lethal lead azide devices" were hidden around the Capitol Complex and Judicial Center "in the name of Palestine."

In a separate post, Bizzarro thanked State Capitol police, Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI for "their courage and professionalism protecting us, today and every day."