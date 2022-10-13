Watch CBS News
Politics

Pa. GOP aims to change mail-in ballot counting guidance

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Rules for main-in ballots remain in flux in Pennsylvania
Rules for main-in ballots remain in flux in Pennsylvania 01:37

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Mail-in ballots for the November election are already arriving in mailboxes. But the rules for them remain in flux. What if you return one without a date on the outer envelope?

"This is where you sign, and this is where you date," said.

Sarah Roberts did that, so her ballot should count amid new questions this week after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling cast new doubt on whether undated or incorrectly dated ballots will count.

"We believe it's clear ballots need to be dated in order to be valid," Jason Gottesman, a spokesperson with the Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus, said.

Republicans realize that might not happen. But House leaders sent a letter to Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman, asking her to change this guidance and tell counties to keep undated ballots separate just in case.

 "The current guidance doesn't say they need to be segregated. It comingles them," Gottesman said. "If they're commingled, there's no way to go back and figure out which ones were dated or undated."

The Department of State says it just got the letter from Republican leaders and is reviewing it.

A spokesperson for Gov. Tom Wolf says to be clear, the Supreme Court didn't say "don't count mail-in ballots" and on that specific point, Republicans agree. 

"This has nothing to do with whether they're going to be counted on election night or not," Dauphin County elections director Jerry Feaser said.

Until any of this becomes clearer, leaders from both parties say don't take any chances: date your outer envelope correctly. And some election offices aren't taking any chances either.

"Any ballots where the voter signed it but didn't date it, we segregate those ballots out," Feaser said.

CBS3's Seth Kaplan reports.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 13, 2022 / 7:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.