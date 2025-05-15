Proposed bill would make Hershey's Kisses the official candy of Pennsylvania

A new piece of legislation is aimed at making Hershey's Kisses the official state candy of Pennsylvania.

Earlier this week, House Bill 1030, better known as the Hershey Kiss Bill, passed with overwhelming support.

The idea for the bill actually started as a middle school social studies project.

Fast forward a few years later and Rep. Tom Mehaffie, the bill's sponsor, who represents the area where the famous chocolate came to be, is now urging the state senate to vote in favor of making the Kisses a symbol of the commonwealth.

However, Sen. Lisa Boscola, who represents Lehigh County, the home of the Marshmallow Peep, is saying not so fast.

Rep. Boscola released a statement last month laying out to make the iconic, colorful marshmallow treats the state's official candy.

Peeps marshmallow treats move through the manufacturing process at the Just Born factory in Bethlehem, Pa., Thursday, April 10, 2025. Matt Rourke / AP

Obviously, both candy items were born in Pennsylvania and have made a huge impact on the state's economy and both are internationally known.

At this point, nothing is official yet and regardless whether it's the Kisses or the Peeps, Pennsylvania would be the first state in the country to have an official candy.

Rep. Mahaffie has told other media outlets that Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro would make the Hershey Kisses bill official if it makes its way to his desk.