Pennsylvania nonprofit celebrates 10 years supporting families with newborns in neonatal intensive care

Supporting families with babies in neonatal intensive care (NICU) is the aim of a community organization that started in Montgomery County. It's providing help in local hospitals in the Philadelphia region and in many other states. And now celebrating its 10th anniversary, the organization is launching a NICU family advocate program.

Martha Sharkey had identical twins born prematurely at Abington Hospital. Mary died, and her sister Claire spent months in the hospital.

Claire survived, and her grateful parents, wanting to give back, created an organization that helps other families navigate the NICU.

"We started with care packages, vital needs support. We host support groups for parents, both in person and virtually," Sharkey said.

And now they're celebrating the organization's 10th anniversary. It's called "Today Is A Good Day," inspired by their time in the NICU.

"Anytime the doctors or nurses said to us, today is a good day for Claire, or early on, today is a good day for Mary, we always rejoiced," Sharkey said.

Angie Clark knows all about rejoicing and hoping for good days in the NICU. It's where her daughter Emily spent 70 days.

"It was a long journey. We actually almost lost her at three weeks due to an infection," Clark said. "But it's amazing to see these little ones, they fight and they're just so, so strong and resilient."

Clark, who received a care package when Emily was in the NICU, is now helping the organization stock goodie bags with supplies and words of encouragement.

"It was a sense of comfort, and it was a sense of somebody congratulating you on your birth," Clark said. "And it was like a happy birthday. I mean, it was a hard birthday, but it was definitely a happy birthday,"

Finding happy moments in the NICU is cherished.