Rugby club members frustrated after vandals target Delaware County field again

Delaware County community frustrated after rugby fields vandalized for second time

MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Rugby players are angry and frustrated after vandals targeted their home field in Delaware County.

Deep trenches were dug into the grass Tuesday night when a group of drivers apparently made doughnuts at Longview Park in Middletown Township.

The large ruts and divots left behind are a trip hazard for the Media Rugby Football Club, which uses the field for games.

"We were upset, disappointed as you can understand," Media Rugby Football Club facilities manager Travis Kokoska said. "We've put a lot of time and money into curating the field."

This is the second time in less than a year that vandals have torn up the turf. The same thing happened in October 2023, after which the township put up a row of boulders and a concrete bench to prevent people from driving on the field.

"Unfortunately, we're finding out with this episode that it did not work," John McMullan, township manager of Middletown Township, said. "We'll have to go back and review the steps we've taken."

Crews will have to work quickly to repair the field before rugby season begins in September. The damage is estimated at $10,000.