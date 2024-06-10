Watch CBS News
Pennsylvania man cited for trying to carry antique pistol onto plane at Philadelphia International Airport

By Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

TSA confiscates record number of guns at Philadelphia International Airport
TSA confiscates record number of guns at Philadelphia International Airport 00:21

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man from Central Pennsylvania was cited at Philadelphia International Airport over the weekend after Transportation Security Administration officials found an antique revolver in his carry-on luggage.

TSA said the revolver, which wasn't loaded, was detected among the Middletown resident's clothing on June 9. The man reportedly told security officers the antique firearm was a gift from his dad.

"This individual learned a hard lesson about the proper way to transport a firearm for a flight," Gerardo Spero, TSA's Federal Security Director for the airport, said in a statement. "You just don't toss a firearm into a carry-on bag along with your clothes, even if it is unloaded. Now, in addition to being charged with a criminal citation by the police, the man also faces a stiff financial civil penalty for bringing a gun to a TSA security checkpoint."

Antique pistol found by TSA at Philadelphia International Airport
Antique pistol found by TSA at Philadelphia International Airport TSA

According to the TSA, the financial penalty for carrying a weapon into the airport can be as high as $15,000.

The confiscation marks the 15th firearm caught at PHL checkpoints so far this year. In all of 2023, TSA agents caught 45 firearms at the airport, a new record for the most guns caught at Philadelphia's security checkpoints in a single year.

Data from the TSA shows the number of guns recovered at PHL was on a steady decline between 2017 and 2019. Then between 2019 and 2022, the number of guns confiscated at the airport increased by about five each year.

  • 2017: 35 guns
  • 2018: 35 guns
  • 2019: 20 guns
  • 2020: 26 guns
  • 2021: 39 guns
  • 2022: 44 guns
  • 2023: 45 guns
  • 2024: 15 guns as of June 9

Airport security experts attributed the uptick to a combination of more people traveling and more people opting to own a gun.

Across eight Pennsylvania airports, agents confiscated a total of 103 guns in 2023, a serious uptick in confiscations from the 82 taken in 2022.

In order to travel with a firearm or ammunition, fliers need to store unloaded guns in a locked, hard-sided container. Firearms can only be transported as checked luggage, and need to be declared at the airline ticket counter. More information on how to travel with a firearm can be found on the TSA's website.

Alexandra Simon

Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.

First published on June 10, 2024 / 11:30 AM EDT

