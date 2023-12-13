TSA sets record for most guns confiscated at Philadelphia International Airport in a year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Transportation Security Administration said Wednesday that officers at Philadelphia International Airport recently set a new record for most guns caught at the airport's security checkpoints in a single year.

On Dec. 12, agents confiscated a gun from a Newark, Delaware man as he passed through security, bringing the total number of firearms recovered in 2023 to 45.

Earlier this month, agents at PHL tied the record set in 2022 of 44 guns when they stopped a Philadelphia man from boarding a flight with a loaded 40 mm gun.

The weapon recovered on Tuesday was an unloaded, .357 caliber gun detected inside the man's backpack. He has been cited on a weapons charge.

According to TSA, the Delaware man also faces a financial civil penalty that could reach up to $15,000.

"This individual told us that he forgot that he had his gun with him. That's careless, inexcusable and irresponsible," Gerardo Spero, TSA's Federal Security Director for the airport, said in a statement. "This is not the type of record that we are celebrating. We would much rather see fewer travelers bringing their guns to our checkpoints."

Data from TSA shows the number of guns recovered at PHL was on a steady decline between 2017 and 2019. Then between 2019 and 2022, the number of guns confiscated at the airport increased by about five each year.

2017: 35 guns

35 guns 2018: 35 guns

35 guns 2019: 20 guns

20 guns 2020: 26 guns

26 guns 2021: 39 guns

39 guns 2022: 44 guns

44 guns 2023: 45 guns

Last year, TSA agents stopped 6,542 guns at security checkpoints nationwide. The agency says so far officers have detected more than 6,000 guns across the country this year, and are on track to set another national record.

