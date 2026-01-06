$5 million scratch-off lottery ticket sold at Giant supermarket in Radnor Township, Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Lottery says someone at a Giant supermarket in Radnor Township passed go and collected $5 million. The winner recently played a Monopoly Own It All scratch-off game.

It seemed to be the talk of the town. An unidentified player had a lucky scratch at this Radnor Township Giant supermarket on Lancaster Avenue.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says a player, whom they're not identifying, hit for $5 million on a scratch-off ticket.

Liza Santiago of Wayne said while her husband plays, she does not.

"I'll advise him to come here and get his ticket," Santiago said.

To play the winning ticket, it costs $50. One man who was collecting carts at the grocery store wondered if the person hadn't spent a few thousand dollars to win altogether.

The lucky scratch-off was won on the game "Monopoly Own It All."

On brand, Kimberly Monsell was thinking about some real estate moves.

"I might move to London or someplace else," Monsell said.

Meanwhile, Jim Maule stopped to remember his late mother, Jenny. He says she loved the lottery.

"She would insist you got to play all the birthday numbers, that sort of thing," Maule said. "And she would win occasionally, $5, $10."

Jenny Maule died at 98 and a half. Her son says if she were still here and winning big, he'd use a prize like $5 million to build a family museum. After our interview, we think Jim Maule might roll the dice again.

"It's a message from God," Jim Maule said. "Play the lottery. I better [play] or the lightning is going to strike me."