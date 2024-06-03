$3 million lottery ticket sold at smoke shop in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

Free breast cancer screenings; citywide cleaning up in Philadelphia | Digital Brief

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Feeling down on your luck? Well, you might want to head over to Montgomery County where luck is clearly in the air after a $3 million-winning scratch-off was sold at a smoke shop in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania.

Ace Tobacco Town, located at 419 West Cheltenham Avenue, is where the multi-million dollar winning scratch-off was sold.

The Pennsylvania Lottery said the winning ticket worth $3 million was a $3,000,000 Fun Fortune scratch-off where players pay $30 to enter to win a top prize of $3 million.

Scratch-off tickets are randomly distributed so the PA Lottery and its vendors do not know in advance where the winning tickets will be sold. Scratch-offs expire one year after the game's last sale date, which you can find on PALottery.com.

The lottery reminds winners that once you've won, you should sign your name on the back of your ticket and call the Pennsylvania Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

Elsewhere in Pennsylvania, a $1 million scratch-off ticket was sold at a Walmart in Uniontown, Fayette County.