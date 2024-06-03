Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in Fayette County

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) -- A scratch-off worth $1 million was sold in Fayette County.

The Instant $1,000,000 Jackpot scratch-off was sold at the Walmart in Uniontown, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Monday. The store gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Instant $1,000,000 Jackpot is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million, the lottery says.

Winning tickets are randomly distributed, so the lottery says it doesn't know where a winning ticket was sold until the prize was claimed.

Scratch-off prizes expire in a year. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says it's the only state to direct all its proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales started in 1972, the lottery says it has funded more than $35 billion worth of property tax and rent rebates, transportation and other services for seniors.