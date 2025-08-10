Pennsylvania team wins Little League Softball World Series championship

A team from Pennsylvania won the Little League Softball World Series championship on Sunday for the first time in nearly 50 years.

The West Suburban team from Johnstown, Pennsylvania won the championship game that was hosted in Greenville, North Carolina, defeating a team from Floyds Knobs, Indiana, in a 1-0 pitchers' duel.

Johnstown is located in Cambria County, around 90 minutes east of Pittsburgh.

Pitcher Reagan Bills led the way for the Johnstown-based team that was representing the Mid-Atlantic region as she only allowed one hit and had eight strikeouts. At the plate, Bills drove in the series-winning run.

Following the big victory, Bills was interviewed and said that winning the championship was the completion of something she's dreamed about since she was a little kid.

"I've been watching [the World Series] since I was 5, and I didn't think this was possible," Bills said. "I can't believe it."

"We knew this team was special, but we had no idea that we would end up World Champions," said West Suburban president Jason Subich. "When you have a dominant pitcher, you always have a chance to win. Reagan led the way, and these girls rallied around her."

Bills was on the mound, earning the win for all five of West Suburban's victories.

With the victory, the West Suburban team comes only the second team from Pennsylvania to win the Little League Softball World Series, joining Shippensburg who won the championship in 1978.