Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro visiting Upper Darby to discuss rollout of property tax, rent rebates

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is visiting Upper Darby Monday afternoon to discuss the rollout of the state's property tax and rent rebates. The program aims to alleviate the financial burden of housing on older Pennsylvanians and people who have disabilities.

Shapiro and Secretary of Revenue Pat Browne will visit the Upper Darby Senior Center to announce that $266 million in rebates on property taxes and rent paid in 2023 will begin distribution on July 1.

As part of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program (PTRR), the first wave of rebates will be processed to approximately 442,000 older homeowners, renters and people with disabilities across Pennsylvania.

Last year, Shapiro signed a historic expansion of PTRR into law, which allowed for 175,000 new Pennsylvanians to qualify for the rebates.

"After hearing from seniors across the Commonwealth that we needed to do more to cut costs and put money back in their pockets, my Administration put in the hard work to expand the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program for the first time in nearly 20 years," Shapiro said in a statement Monday.

According to Browne, so far this year Pennsylvania has seen 445,000 rebate applications, which is roughly 100,000 more applications than this time in 2023.

Browne also added that part of those 100,000 more applications is 80,000 new applicants.

Eligible Pennsylvanians can apply for the rebate online at this link.

For those unable to file online, potential applicants can find a list of locations where they can apply in person at this link.