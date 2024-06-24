Pennsylvanians say Property Tax and Rent Rebate program will help them make ends meet

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As many senior citizen homeowners and renters struggle to stay afloat in this economy, more rebates on property taxes and rent are going out and more people are eligible for a state program.

Many people may not even know they qualify to receive extra cash from the state.

Diane Henry is a recipient of Pennsylvania's Property Tax and Rent Rebate program. She was thrilled to learn that she'll be getting a bigger check for property tax/rent paid in 2023 and that more people will receive extra cash too.

"This will allow me to buy different things for my house, for my family room like a living room set and it ultimately helps me to support my family and make ends meet by paying our bills," said Henry, a Delaware County resident.

The rebates have been a lifeline for many senior citizens and people with disabilities in Pennsylvania for nearly two decades. Governor Josh Shapiro spoke at the Upper Darby Senior Center in Delaware County on Monday. He said the program was expanded last year because it didn't keep up with the cost of living.

"Under the new law that we passed, more people qualify for relief and those who qualify get more money. Oftentimes double the amount of money that they got before," said Governor Shapiro.

Starting on July 1, people start getting their rebates. The governor said 442,000 seniors will receive $266 million in property tax/rent relief. That's a major increase from last year's 283,000 recipients and $132 million in relief.

"We are sending out checks to hundreds of thousands of seniors all across Pennsylvania in property tax rent relief, that's a big deal," Shapiro said.

He said that 125,000 seniors qualify for rebates but haven't applied yet. So how do you know if you qualify? Renters and homeowners may be eligible to receive up to $1,000. The rebate amount is based on income.