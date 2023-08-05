Gov. Shapiro signs bill to expand access to property tax and rent rebate program

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Pennsylvania's property tax and rent rebate program is expanding.

Under the bill Governor Josh Shapiro signed on Friday, the maximum rent rebate rises to $1,000, up from $650.

Also, the income cap for renters and homeowners to be eligible is now $45,000.

The Commonwealth said that an additional 175,000 people, many of them seniors, will qualify for the program.

"This is the largest targeted tax cut for seniors in nearly two decades in Pennsylvania and we got it done," Governor Shapiro said. "For the 400,000 Pennsylvania seniors already qualified, you will potentially see your rebates double in order to give you the relief you need."

Shapiro said the rebate will keep up with the rising costs of living.

This bill will add more than 35,000 seniors in our region and that includes 16,000 seniors in Allegheny County, 2,400 in Butler County, and 6,900 in Westmoreland County.