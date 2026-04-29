Pennsylvania House passes bills that would allow digital driver's licenses, vehicle registrations

Pennsylvania is one step closer to allowing digital driver's licenses and vehicle registrations after the state House passed bills this week approving the use of the technology.

One bill sponsored by Democratic state Rep. Manuel Guzman of Berks County would allow for digital vehicle registration cards. Another bill, by Democratic Rep. Ed Neilson of Philadelphia, would allow digital licenses or state ID cards. Both passed with bipartisan support.

The digital IDs would be optional, and anyone who chooses to get a digital ID would still retain a physical copy — and still be required to present that physical ID during a traffic stop.

The digital IDs could potentially be used for air travel, Neilson said in a news release. The Transportation Security Administration says it accepts digital IDs from 20 U.S. states and Puerto Rico.

"It is time for Pennsylvania to join the 21st century," Neilson said.

The bills now head to the Pennsylvania Senate, which would need to pass them and send them to Gov. Josh Shapiro's desk for a signature before they could become law.

Last year, New Jersey passed a law allowing digital driver's licenses and tasking the state's Motor Vehicle Commission with developing and implementing them. The state implemented digital vehicle registration in 2023.

Ohio implemented digital driver's licenses in 2024.