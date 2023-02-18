Watch CBS News
Local News

Pennsylvania considering lowering its driving age to 15

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Younger drivers could soon get behind wheels in Pennsylvania
Younger drivers could soon get behind wheels in Pennsylvania 00:40

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) – Younger drivers could soon get behind the wheel of a car if some Pennsylvania lawmakers get their way.

Lawmakers in Pennsylvania are proposing a bill that would let teenagers get their learner's permit and junior driver's license at 15 years old.

Right now, you have to wait until you're 16 to apply for them.

The lawmakers say lowering the age limit would make it easier for young children to get jobs.

If the bill passes, 15-year-old drivers would have the same training and safety rules that are currently in place for young drivers.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on February 16, 2023 / 6:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.