Pennsylvania passes anti-hazing law in wake of Cheltenham High School scandal

A new Pennsylvania law will require school staff, coaches and other mandated reporters to report suspected hazing in the same way they are required to report other forms of suspected child abuse.

The legislation passed unanimously in both chambers of the Pennsylvania General Assembly on Oct. 21 and was signed into law by Gov. Josh Shapiro the following day. It takes effect Jan. 20, 2027.

State lawmakers and Cheltenham School District leaders gathered Tuesday at Cheltenham High School to discuss the law and the circumstances that led to its passage.

Lawmakers said the legislation was prompted by the alleged hazing of a Cheltenham High School football player and concerns that coaches failed to report what happened.

"If there is a hazing incident, it must be reported by a coach, a school official, a teacher, just like other child abuse is subject to mandatory reporting," state Sen. Art Haywood, a Democrat representing Pennsylvania's 4th district, said.

The new law expands mandated-reporting requirements to include hazing and is intended to close what lawmakers described as a "loophole" in existing law.

Democratic state Rep. Napoleon Nelson said the goal is to make sure suspected hazing is reported and victims receive support.

"I think it's important that we close gaps in reporting, ensure that victims are receiving the supports that they need," Nelson said.

The legislation follows a Montgomery County grand jury review of the Cheltenham hazing case. Four former Cheltenham High School football coaches were charged in connection with the case.

Last month, a judge upheld endangerment and conspiracy charges against the four former coaches. One conspiracy count was dropped. The remaining case is expected to proceed to trial.

Haywood described the alleged hazing as "a horrific abuse that happened in the locker room."

Cheltenham High School Principal Dr. Ben Hammond said the incident forced the district to look at ways to improve.

"While the incident was deeply troubling, even in the midst of a storm, there can be rays of sunlight that can guide us toward meaningful change," Hammond said.

School officials said the new hazing-reporting requirement will be added to annual training that teachers, coaches and volunteers must complete before working with students.

For Cheltenham parent Ikysha Dearry, whose children have attended schools in the district, the new law provides some reassurance.

"As parents, we trust that when we let our babies walk out the door every day that they're going to be safe," Dearry said.

She called the legislation "a win for all youth across the commonwealth."

Dearry said she hopes the case and the new law serve as a lesson for adults responsible for children.

"I hope that everyone walks away learning something from it, being better versions of themselves," she said.