Case against ex-Cheltenham football coaches charged in hazing investigation will go to trial

A victim of alleged hazing at Cheltenham High School testified in court Monday for the first time in nearly eight hours of preliminary hearings against four of his former coaches.

A Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, judge upheld two charges of endangerment and one for conspiracy against four former Cheltenham High School football coaches charged in the hazing investigation. One count of conspiracy was dropped. The case will now head to trial.

Prosecutors laid out their case against the coaches, who were charged in July, along with six players in connection with the alleged assaults of a 15-year-old, including trying to cover it up. A video showing an earlier alleged assault was also played.

"He was on that stand for a very, very long time, and the initial burden of everything happening to him was bad enough, and now he's standing up for what's right, but it is not easy for him, so he is a very courageous young man," Montgomery County Deputy District Attorney Samantha Cauffman said.

The victim's grandfather also spoke to CBS News Philadelphia, but we aren't identifying him to protect the victim's family.

"He's been homeschooled since this incident," the grandfather said. "He's only — he was 15 when this occurred. He's 16 now, you know? Hopefully after all this is over, he can get back into his life."

Attorneys for two of the coaches spoke after court.

Richard J. Fuschino Jr., an attorney for one of the coaches, said he was happy the court saw "flaws in the commonwealth's case" regarding dropping one count of conspiracy.

"This is really just the beginning," Fuschino said.

"I don't agree with today's decision, but I thank [the judge] for allowing us to vet out a lot of the evidence that will be forthcoming," Shaka Johnson, an attorney for another coach, said.

Cheltenham High School cancelled the varsity and junior varsity football programs for 2026.