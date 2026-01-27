Pennsbury High School cheerleaders crowned national champions at Dallas competition: "It was all worth it"

The Pennsbury High School cheerleaders are bringing home more than just trophies. They're returning as national champions and hometown heroes.

The team competed this week in Dallas at the NCA High School Cheer Competition, one of the largest and most competitive national stages in the country, drawing hundreds of teams from across the nation.

Pennsbury's junior-varsity squad placed fifth in the nation, while the varsity team captured first place, earning the title of national champions.

But the wins didn't stop there.

On top of their championship performance, Pennsbury was awarded the "Go Be Great" Award, a national honor recognizing exceptional community service and impact.

Out of hundreds of teams that applied, only 10 finalists were selected — and Pennsbury took the top honor, standing out for the work they do beyond the mat to support neighbors and serve their community.

Coach Nicole Lawrence said the moment was the result of months of dedication.

"We put in so much time all season. We're at the gym four to five days a week," Lawrence said. "All the blood, the sweat, the tears, it was all worth it."

For seniors, the win carried even more meaning.

"My heart was racing," senior Annaliese Manus said. "It was a big mix of emotions. There was sadness knowing this would be my last time performing."

Senior Ellie Lamer added the victory fulfilled a lifelong dream.

"I've been waiting for this jacket my whole cheerleading career," she said.

Local fire companies and police departments are planning a small parade to welcome the team home, celebrating not only their national championship but also their role as leaders and role models in the community.