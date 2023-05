Digital Brief: May 19, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: May 19, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: May 19, 2023 (AM)

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Pennsauken Township police need the public's help identifying a boy. Police say the child was found near Marlton Pike and Waldorf Avenue.

The boy is nonverbal.

He's approximately 4-foot-5 and weighs about 80 pounds.

If anyone knows the boy, police say to call 911 immediately.